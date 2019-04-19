‘Christina on the Coast’ Is a ‘Completely Different’ Show Than Christina Anstead’s Old ‘Flip or Flop’

Christina Anstead is ready to showcase a new side of herself in her new reality series, Christina on the Coast.

While the Flip or Flop star is still producing new episodes of the beloved home renovation show with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, Anstead is getting ready for the premiere of her own show, coming next month to HGTV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Christina on the Coast is completely different from Flip or Flop,” the designer told Entertainment Tonight. “Flip or Flop was a house show based on designing houses for the masses – they were always designed so that any person could walk in and like it and picture themselves living in it. Christina on the Coast is designing for other people based on their own style, so it’s much more high design and you’re getting to know other people in the show.”

The new chapter in her career comes as Anstead embraces big changes in her personal life, including her surprise wedding ceremony to television personality Ant Anstead, and her recent announcement she is pregnant with their first child together.

“I’m not gonna lie, yes, it is more pressure [to have my own show], especially knowing that the whole thing was followed from start to finish, and that’s the first time I’ve ever done that on television,” she told the outlet. “I definitely felt pressure for it to be perfect.”

The show will reportedly feature Christina’s kids with El Moussa — Taylor and Brayden — sporadically due to their school schedule, but fan can expect to see plenty of her new beau.

“Yeah, he’s on the show,” Christina said, adding the couple both bought their current home in Newport Beach and worked together throughout the renovating process.

“[Having him contribute is] the best thing on the planet, like sexy and amazing. It’s awesome!” the HGTV star said of working with her husband, revealing the pair used his skills to craft a few items in their home.

Christina admitted she has hesitated to show some aspects of her personal life in the past, but she didn’t struggle when it came to deciding to include Ant in her new show.

“I think the good thing is that because Ant’s already on TV, he gets it. He gets the whole situation about everything that has to do with it, so it’s just easy for us,” she said. “We film together a lot for this show, and it just comes so naturally. Even my producers for this show are like, ‘Yeah, yeah!’”

Christina on the Coast will center around the designer providing her skills to different clients. Will you be tuning in for the new show? Check out the premiere of Christina on the Coast May 23 on HGTV.