Christina Haack's 'Christina on the Coast' New Season Premiere Date Revealed

Christina Haack has "endless opportunities" and "exciting adventures" awaiting her as the real estate expert and designer returns for a brand new season of HGTV's Christina on the Coast, premiering Thursday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET, the network announced Wednesday. Haack, formerly Anstead, has a lot on her plate as she balances her busy family life with her career while healing after her 2020 split from husband Ant Anstead.

"Flipping houses was just the beginning for me," Haack said in a statement. "I’ve got a growing design business with an amazing team. And three kids that definitely keep me on my toes." This season, Haack is taking on everything from designing a glass beachfront home in La Jolla to hunting for a new property in Tennessee, all while preparing for daughter Taylor's 10th birthday party and best friend Cassie's wedding and adding a new puppy to the family. "I’m determined to stay healthy and positive and move forward," added Haack. "I’m going to take this time for a fresh start, and there’s a lot of new things I want to do now."

Haack announced in September that she and husband Ant Anstead had decided to split after less than two years of marriage, officially filing for divorce and joint custody of 1-year-old son Hudson in November. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curveballs," she wrote in September, adding that "instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

"So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed," the HGTV star added. "I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing. I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better."

In the season premiere of Christina on the Coast, Haack takes on the case of a musician and his wife who are looking to give their Spanish-style home a facelift without destroying the property that's sentimental to her background. Giving the young family more room to enjoy their lives without completely changing the home is no easy task, but Haack's plan to extend the kitchen into an unused living area and incorporate elements such as a sauna and custom bar has the couple excited. Don't miss the season premiere of Christina on the Coast Thursday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Additionally, each new episode of Christina on the Coast will be available on discovery+ Thursdays following the premiere.