Christina Anstead Addresses Fans' Concerns Amid Dramatic Weight Loss Following Divorce

Christina Anstead is reassuring her followers she is healthy and happy after some expressed concern about the Flip or Flop star's recent weight loss following her split from husband Ant Anstead. The HGTV personality updated her followers on Instagram Stories on Feb. 5 after a mirror selfie in which she posed in black skinny jeans and a matching long-sleeved tee was riddled with comments from people saying Anstead looks "sad and thin."

"So people are commenting that I looked really skinny or I that need to eat. This is actually the weight I’ve always weighed, you guys have just watched me have babies and go back to my original weight. So, don’t worry. Everything’s fine," Anstead said on her Story soon after the comments began to pour in. She added in the caption, "Chill people, I eat and I eat healthy."

In September, the Christina on the Coast star announced she was splitting from husband Ant Anstead, just one year after welcoming son Hudson together in September 2019 and less than two years after their backyard wedding in December 2018. Christina, who also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa, has been co-parenting with the Wheeler Dealers star since their split, but has changed her Instagram bio name back to her maiden name, Christina Haack.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curveballs," Christina wrote of her recent relationship problems in September, adding that "instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to use look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

"So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed," she added. "I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing. I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better."

Ant, meanwhile, has shared publicly that it was not his choice to end his marriage. "If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully," he told PEOPLE in December of what prompted their split. "I had so much love for her."