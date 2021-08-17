Christina Haack Sparks Engagement Talk After Posting and Deleting Photo With Fancy Ring

✖

HGTV personality Christina Haack is sparking engagement rumors with her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall. According to TMZ, the rumors began after Haack posted a photo on Instagram in which she would be seen wearing a ring on that finger. The news comes nearly two months after she first went official with her boyfriend on Instagram.

On Sunday, Haack reportedly posted a photo of herself and Hall posing on a yacht alongside his mom. Those who saw the post soon noticed that the Flip or Flop star appeared to be sporting a diamond on her left ring finger. Shortly after she posted the photo, she deleted it. She then quickly posted another shot of the trio on the yacht in which there was no ring. Haack has also disabled comments on the new post.

As previously mentioned, Haack and Hall, who is a real estate agent, are sparking engagement rumors about two months after they went public with their relationship. In early July, the Christina on the Coast star posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her new beau, which she captioned with a lengthy statement about how their relationship began. She began, "I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)."

Haack went on to explain that she met Hall this past spring and that they instantly formed a close bond. She wrote that the two really got to know each other before the media began to cover their relationship. Even though their relationship is under a certain amount of scrutiny now that they've gone public, she and Hall aren't looking back.

"We decided whats in the past, is in the past. We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online," she continued. "The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let’s be real) pretty fake. I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions." Haack went public with her new relationship amid the finalization of her divorce from Ant Anstead, with whom she shares her youngest son Hudson, who turns 2 years old in September.