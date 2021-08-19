Christina Haack Buys New $10 Million Mansion Amid Engagement Rumors

✖

Christina Haack is beginning a new chapter of her life as the Flip or Flop star sparks engagement rumors with boyfriend Joshua Hall. The HGTV star just dropped $10.3 million on a palatial Orange County mansion, TMZ reports, closing the deal for the 6,084-square-foot Dana Point home on July 7. The home is tucked away in a gated community and features 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a movie theater, game room, and backyard with a panoramic view of the ocean.

Haack is reportedly now working to update the home to personalize it with her aesthetic, mostly focusing on the kitchen and bathrooms. The Christina on the Coast star recently sold the Newport Beach home she shared with ex Ant Anstead for $5.35 million. The two, who split in September, share son Hudson, who turns 2 in September.

Haack is now dating Hall, a real estate agent whom fans think she might be engaged to based on her recent social media activity. Just two months after going public with their romance, Haack posted a photo on social media in which she was sporting a large ring on her left hand, then quickly deleted it. She then posted another shot from the same outing in which the ring was absent, disabling comments on Instagram.

In July, Haack opened up about meeting Hall during an experience when she smoked toad venom, which she said helped her recover from anxiety. "I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)," she wrote on social media at the time. While the two formed. close bond right off the bat, Haack said she wanted to keep their relationship quiet until they were solid.

"We decided whats in the past, is in the past. We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online," she continued. "The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let’s be real) pretty fake. I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions."