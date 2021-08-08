Christina Haack Buys Multi-Million-Dollar Vacation Home in Tennessee

✖

Christina Haack is making her move. More specifically, she recently purchased a house near Nashville, Tennessee, per Dirt. The news about Haack's purchase originally broke in mid-May. Her new home will reportedly be featured on Christina on the Coast, the latest season of which premiered on HGTV on June 3.

According to Dirt, Haack purchased the property for $2.5 million. The house sits on the outskirts of Franklin, Tennessee, which is around 25 miles southwest of downtown Nashville. Her property is four years old and has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Haack opened up about purchasing the property, which will serve as a vacation home, during an interview with PEOPLE.

During her interview with the publication, Haack explained that she fell in love with Tennessee after she visited the state with her children — daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and her youngest son Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead. She said that she later went back to the area solo and decided to scope out the real estate. She said, "I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there." The HGTV personality added, "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice."

Ultimately, Haack fell in love with the gorgeous farmhouse that she ended up purchasing. She continued, "This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer. It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more." Even though Haack bought a new home in Tennessee, she will not be moving there full time. Instead, the residence will serve as the vacation home of her dreams for herself and her family. "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm," Haack shared. "I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."