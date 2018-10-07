Christina El Moussa Spotted on Set of New Series ‘Christina on the Coast’

HGTV star, Christina El Moussa was all smiles while spotted on the set of her new series, Christina on the Coast.

The Daily Mail reports the 35-year-old mom-of-two was spotted in Anaheim, California Wednesday, where she was filming for her new eight-episode series that follows the reality star as she expands her design business in Southern California and transforms outdated properties into “high-end showplaces.”

Glowing and all smiles for the camera while sporting Cali cool treads, El Moussa is certainly enjoying this new chapter of her life — one that includes a loving relationship with boyfriend, Ant Anstead, 39, who will undoubtedly make an appearance in the new series as it captures her balancing parenthood, career and romance.

“Each episode is going to show a glimpse into a real life, selling my home in Yorba Linda, house-hunting and moving into my new place,” she told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this summer. “It is going to show me trying to balance it all with kids and work.”

In a HGTV release this past summer outlining what viewers and fans can expect from the new series from El Moussa, Christina on the Coast will also capture the impact and effect of El Moussa’s split from husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek.

“The past few years have brought a lot of change into my life and I am so excited to see what the next stage has in store for me both professionally and personally, there is so much to look forward to and this is only the beginning,” she said in the statement of the series, debuting early 2019.

The spin-off series makes sense for the network, given how beloved Flip or Flop was for the fans with HGTV and Food President, Allison Page excited about the new chapter in El Moussa’s career.

“Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” Page told THR in a statement. “Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see what happens next — so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can.”

Reports say Tarek might also be in talks to have his own show in the future.

When she is not working on her new series, El Moussa is loving beach life and sharing many of her sunny adventures on social media. The reality TV star took to Instagram to share how she has been enjoying her time with her two children, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.

“Our kinda Sunday Funday,” she wrote. “Loving beach life. P.S. [Taylor] would be pissed if I didn’t do a disclaimer that she doesn’t need training wheels. This is an old bike. Don’t worry Tay mamas got your back.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Christina El Moussa