Christina El Moussa’s Boyfriend Ant Anstead Proclaims His Love in Skywriting

Christina El Moussa’s new boyfriend is not at all shy about proclaiming his affections for the HGTV star.

In celebration of her 35th birthday last weekend, El Moussa’s boyfriend, Ant Anstead, took to the skies to declare his feelings for the HGTV star with sky writing.

“I [heart] C,” read the message amid a blue sky, which Anstead, 39, filmed for an Instagram Story that shows the birthday girl lounging poolside.

Anstead honored his ladylove leading up to the big day by surprising her with a birthday weekend the two could revel in. Last Sunday, the Discovery Channel star, posted video of himself telling El Moussa in their convertible of a “surprise getaway,” disclosing she would “only need a bikini.”

“It’s [Christina El Moussa’s] birthday weekend. So I’ve planned a few surprises. Oh she’s so so so nosey!!,” he captioned the video. “Happy birthday to the single most amazing lady (now just sit back and chill…) xxx love you.”

The 35-year-old TV designer who announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV co-star, Tarek El Moussa, 36, in December 2016, has been dating the British TV host since late 2017.

While Anstead is well known in England, he now calls Newport Beach, California home as per details in his Instagram bio. The 38-year-old single dad has two children, Amelie and Archie, with ex-wife Louise of whom he separated from last July. Although his children predominantly reside in the U.K., he makes it a point to hang out with them frequently.

As a family man, Anstead has also been seen spending plenty of time in Southern California with girlfriend El Moussa and her children, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2. But El Moussa’s summer plans are not just about snuggling up to her beau and making the most of the hot summer weather.

The reality star has begun filming the first season of her brand new HGTV show, Christina on the Coast.

“I’m so excited to announce my new series on HGTV called Christina on the Coast, which will debut in early 2019!” El Moussa wrote on Instagram when the show was first announced. “I will be helping homeowners redesign their outdated properties into beautiful spaces!”

The eight-episode series from HGTV will have a focus on her career, but will also dig deeper into her personal life as a single mother, moving from the suburbs to the beach after her split from Tarek.

“Each episode is going to show a glimpse into a real life, selling my home in Yorba Linda, house-hunting and moving into my new place,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s going to show me trying to balance it all with kids and work.”

The spin-off series makes sense for the network, given how beloved Flip or Flop was for the fans. Reports say Tarek might also be in talks to have his own show in the future.

Photo credit: Instagram / @christinaelmoussa