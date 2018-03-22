Christina El Moussa Shares Passionate Kiss With New Boyfriend on Vacation

Staying in the vibe of her “magical” weekend with new boyfriend, Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead were spotted spreading some serious PDA in his English hometown on Thursday.

See photos of the PDA here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 34-year-old Flip or Flop star was seen passionately kissing Anstead during a visit to Ware, Herfordshire in England. The two were waiting in line for their rental car in London as things got hot and heavy, with El Moussa leaning against a brick wall with her leg wrapped around Anstead.

El Moussa wore a black leather jacket over a matching top with grey workout leggings and black and white tennis shoes, finishing her look with large black sunglasses.

Anstead donned a black denim jacket over a gray hoodie, gray jeans and brown tennis shoes.

Later, El Moussa shared a snap with Anstead in front of an orange race car on his “old stomping grounds.”

“Exploring [Ant Anstead] old stomping grounds in his race car,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Suggestions on must see spots in London appreciated.”

Over the weekend, El Moussa shared a snuggly selfie of the two of them in front of swaying palm trees.

“Luckiest,” she captioned the St. Patrick’s Day image with a cloverleaf and heart. [Ant Anstead] you are [magical].”

Fans agreed and complimented the couple on their relationship, with some commenting, “You seem so much happier now Christina!” while another chimed in, “Look at you, you got an accent on your arm!”

Anstead and El Moussa took their relationship public in January. The HGTV designer previously announced her split from her husband of seven years and HGTV co-star, Tarek El Moussa, in December 2016.

While Anstead is well-known in England, he new lives in Newport Beach, California. The 38-year-old single dad has two kids, Amelie and Archie, with ex-wife Louise, of whom he separated from last July.

Anstead and El Moussa have been spotted shopping in Southern California with El Moussa’s kids, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.

Tarek El Moussa has also moved on from the marriage, having celebrated “new beginnings” after buying a house on Friday. The 36-year-old posted a 10-page photo gallery of his new home on Instagram, writing that he was hooked as soon as he saw the house in Costa Mesa.

“I was randomly driving down a street and saw this place and I knew it was the one,” Tarek wrote. “Within hours I was writing an offer and negotiating the deal…the lesson…if you want something go get it, go after it and never quit! This relates to life in general..if there is something you want take action!!!”

According to the Orange County Register, the home was sold for $2.28 million. It was built in 2015 and includes a swimming pool, spa, deck, steam shower and free-standing tub. The garage also includes an electric car charging station and the home features state-of-the art smart features.