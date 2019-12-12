Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa to Film 9th Season of ‘Flip or Flop’, Their Third Since Split

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa will reunite for another season of Flip or Flop, the show’s ninth overall and third since their dramatic split. HGTV revealed the news that the exes, who separated in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018, will once again co-host the popular series.

The news comes ahead of the airing of the latest season finale Thursday, with plans for the show to return in August 2020.

The network’s description for the new season reads “cameras will continue to follow the formerly married real estate and house-flipping experts as they navigate both the expected and surprising challenges of co-parenting and running a successful business. And, even more dilapidated houses will be transformed into beautifully renovated homes that can be flipped for a good return on investment.”

“Christina and Tarek’s relatable, personal journey attracts millions of viewers who now have a true emotional stake in their story and want to see more,” HGTV president Jane Latman said in a statement. “Their story is real, compelling and filled with the hallmarks of HGTV hits—family and unforgettable personalities with home-related expertise who are passionate about the work that turns houses into homes.”

The upcoming ninth season of Flip or Flop is only one piece of the content Anstead and El Moussa will be involved in with the network, as both are expected to have their own shows in 2020.

Season 2 of Cristina on the Coast is set to premiere Thursday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The series highlights Anstead’s life with husband Ant Anstead.

A description for the new season reads: “The couple welcomes a baby boy into their blended family and Christina focuses on her expanded design business. Fans can catch up on season one of Christina on the Coast in a one-hour special on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.”

El Moussa will also star in a new show, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa.

“My passion for real estate has led me to flip hundreds of homes over the years and I’ve been incredibly lucky as an entrepreneur to build a successful business,” El Moussa previously said in a statement when the show was first announced in July. “Now I get to help first-time flippers learn the ropes, find the best property deals and show them how to make the most profit on their investment.”

The Flip or Flop season finale airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.