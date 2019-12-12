Christina Anstead Reunites With Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa at Daughter’s Christmas Performance

Christina Anstead and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa have continued their amicable post-divorce relationship, reuniting on Wednesday for a special family moment. They went to their daughter Taylor’s school together to watch her perform in a school Christmas pageant. Anstead later took to Instagram to share how Taylor’s face lit up when she spotted both her parents at the show.

“Tay’s Christmas performance was sooo cute!! glad my dad got to come too,” Anstead wrote on Instagram. “We all sit together- my family and Tarek’s family. A couple people acknowledged how nice this is- I know there are a lot of divorced couples (including Tarek’s mom and dad) who do this too and it’s honestly easier for everyone. Plus Taylor’s face lights up when she sees us all in the same row supporting her.”

The photo shows Anstead with her father, 9-year-old Taylor and 4-year-old son Brayden.

El Moussa did not share a photo from the pageant but he did share an adorable Christmas photo with Taylor, in front of a Christmas tree. The Flip or Flop star also shared how excited he was to spend the holidays with his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young.

“Can you believe it’s only 14 days until Christmas 2019!!!!!!!? This year has just flown by, I’d say my fastest year in a the last decade and I’m so ready for 2020!” he wrote. “I look at our smiles in this pic and realize how truly happy we are. A few years back the holidays were tough but today we celebrate!! And of course I’m lucky because I get to celebrate with my babies and my love [Heather Rae Young]. Oh yeah…I haven’t started Christmas shopping yet… have you??”

Although Anstead and El Moussa split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018, the couple have continued to put their personal differences aside to film new seasons of Flip or Flop and to co-parent their two children. In fact, HGTV announced on Thursday the two are making another season of Flip or Flop, which will debut in August 2020. This will be their third season since the split, reports PEOPLE.

Since the split, the show has taken a new turn, mixing the former couple’s issues working together with their previous goals to flip a house. In July 2018, Anstead told PEOPLE the producers now let the cameras go when they get into arguments because it’s now part of the show.

“I probably put up more of a fight than I used to, and he stands his ground more, because at the end of the day we’re not going home together,” Anstead said at the time. “We’ve worked together for 12 years now… We just really focus on the job at hand, and if we do talk, it’s about the kids.”

Anstead is now married to British TV personality Ant Anstead, who has two teen children of his own. The couple married last year and welcomed son Hudson in October.

