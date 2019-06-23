Christina Anstead Celebrates Major Milestone With Husband Ant Anstead in Sweet Photo

Christina Anstead celebrated a major milestone in her marriage with husband, Ant.

The couple celebrated their six-month wedding on Saturday by posting sweet notes to one another on social media. The pair began dating back in October 2017 and tied the knot in December 2018, months before announcing they are expecting their first child together, a boy, in March.

The Christina on the Coast star posted her tribute for her husband, featuring a photo from their wedding.

“Six months of marriage with you and look at where life has already taken us. Baby on the way, amazing career opportunities, travel adventures. Manifesting those vision board goals with you is a dream. [Ant] love you and love this life with you,” Anstead wrote on the caption of the photo.

Ant honored his wife with his own post on social media in celebration of their special day, as first reported by PEOPLE.

“Woah!! six months ago today!! Time is flying by really fast! And we have done SO MUCH already! Very proud of this special lady! My WIFE,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Their baby boy is the couple’s first child together, while Anstead shares son Brayden James, 3, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also a father to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex-wife, Louise.

Anstead recently shared how she and Ant first met during the premiere of her new HGTV series.

“I met Ant through a mutual friend, and it was basically love at first sight,” she admitted, recalling, “On my first date with Ant, he walked me to the bathroom and then made out with me by the bathrooms.”

“He’s like a manly man, he’s a mechanic on a car show. He handles me and my whole life very well,” she added, confessing she also found Ant “hot.”

The tributes came just a few days after she shared a 28-week ultrasound photo and gave fans an update on her pregnancy.

“Celebrating the beginning of the third trimester with a 4d ultrasound,” she captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story, along with the hashtag “#homestretch.” She later shared the photo of the ultrasound.

The couple celebrated their babymoon with a romantic getaway to Sedona, Arizona where they hiked and also had a run-in with new parents Ari Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham.

Anstead’s series, Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.