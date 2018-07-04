Christina Aguilera Confesses Why She Left ‘The Voice’

Christina Aguilera has spoken about what really led to her leaving her coach gig on The Voice.

The pop diva has been working hard to promote her newest album, Liberation, with the subject of her departure from the hit NBC reality competition series coming up frequently, but she is finally coming clean about what inspired her to leave the show for good.

Aguilera, who was a coach on six seasons of The Voice from 2011 and 2016 and a fan favorite, spoke to the Los Angeles Times about her break from music, her new album and upcoming tour.

In the candid interview, she admitted she felt “disconnected for a while and I wasn’t in the right head space either being in an environment that was just not good for me.”

The “Accelerate” singer said that at first, “the blind audition thing was very intriguing to me because it provided an opportunity for anybody to get on stage and be discovered, regardless of their look.”

Aguilera also added in her opinion about what the work environment was like on set, “I also saw blatant things that I didn’t think were okay and that I’m sure no one would want to put up with in a work environment. It was important for me to step away.”

This is not the first time Christina has been candid about her experiences on The Voice.

Before the release of her album, Aguilera opened up to W Magazine, saying she didn’t leave the show due to any person, calling the show a “hamster wheel.”

“I signed on to a show where the blind audition element was something interesting, something genuine. After a while, though, you start to see that everyone is good-looking,” she said. “It wasn’t a comfortable place for me to be, where I’m just part of a money-making machine. When I stop believing in something, then it’s like, What am I doing here? I think I did choose to, no pun intended, take a chair for so long and do something very commercial for my little ones. But at a certain point I felt like I’m not even doing them a service by cheating myself and what I’m here to do. They should be seeing Mommy live her best life.”

She even went on to clarify her leaving the series had nothing to do with the showmance between coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

“Oh my God, no!” she said of her reported feud with the No Doubt singer. “No, it never had anything to do with any one person at all. And I actually think it’s really cute Blake and Gwen found love in that chaotic environment.”

She added, “I fought for a long time to get two females in the chairs. And, for a long time, I was just told it wasn’t the demographic. But just know that I was a fighter behind the scenes.”

While we miss Aguilera’s looks and opinions as a coach on The Voice, the singer’s Liberation album is now out in the world, her first album since 2012’s Lotus.

Agulera’s Liberation tour starts in September.