‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Todd Chrisley Has ‘No Room for Regret’ in Wake of Son Kyle’s Meth Arrest

Todd Chrisley is holding his “head held high” in the wake of son Kyle Chrisley’s methamphetamine possession arrest.

After TMZ broke the news about the Chrisley Knows Best star’s 27-year-old son Saturday, Chrisley took to Twitter to write, “I have no room for regret, I won’t dim my light so someone else can shine brighter, I am a child of God and he did not build me to break, therefore I stand head held high to serve his purpose.”

According to TMZ, Kyle was booked in the Okmulgee County Jail earlier this month on allegations of felony methamphetamine possession, where it was discovered there was also an open warrant for his arrest in Georgia.

Kylie is accused of making death threats towards wife Alexus Chrisley in January, which according to documents obtained by the outlet, stem from a threatening message he sent her.

“[Not] before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s— and take care of this problem with you because if I’m not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus,” he wrote.

When she replied, “thats a threat to my life,” Kyle responded “yes :Lexi it was. Goodbye.”

Kyle is also accused of sending messages to Alexus of him holding a gun to his head and using drugs.

The USA Network star and his son have long struggled with their relationship surrounding Kyle’s alleged drug use, with Chrisley’s drug testing of his son, which cost a reported $1 million, documented on early episodes of Chrisley Knows Best.

“I had to come to the realization that the money wasn’t going to save you. You had to want to save you,” Todd told Kyle during Season 1, adding in a confessional, “My son Kyle has had some difficulties in his life. For every dark road Kyle’s traveled down, I’ve traveled behind him with a flashlight.”

In October 2014, Chrisley wrote on Twitter that his son had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, with which he claimed he would “struggle with for life.”

