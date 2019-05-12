‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley’s oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, has been busted on multiple charges, including methamphetamine possession.

TMZ reports that Kyle, 27, was booked in the Okmulgee County Jail earlier in May for felony methamphetamine possession. While that charge is heavy enough, authorities also discovered there was an open warrant for his arrest in Georgia.

The Georgia case stems from death threats Kyle, who appeared on Chrisley Knows Best Season 1, allegedly made towards his wife, Alexus Chrisley, in January.

Legal documents claim that Kyle wrote a threatening message to Alexus then confirmed it was “a threat to her life.”

“[Not] before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s— and take care of this problem with you because if I’m not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus,” he wrote.

Alexus replied, “thats a threat to my life,” to which Kyle responded “yes :Lexi it was. Goodbye.”

Police also say that Alexus showed them messages that show him holding a gun to his head and using drugs.

It is unclear if Kyle is still in custody as of press time.

Chrisley has not commented on the arrest, but has spoken out about Kyle’s mental health issues before. In October 2014, he claimed that his son suffered from bipolar disorder and he would be battling the illness “for life.”

My son Kyle is bipolar, he suffers from mental illness, he will struggle for life, Yes, the Daily mail prayed on this to sell a story.. — Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) October 23, 2014

It is worth noting that the father and son had a falling out around 2014. Kyle accused Chrisley of using his mixed-race daughter, Chloe, for diversity ratings.

At one point, Chrisley also claimed he spent $1 million on Kyle’s stints in rehab and was drug testing him weekly. The drug testing was documented on Chrisley Knows Best, with Chrisley opening up about Kyle’s struggles.

“I had to come to the realization that the money wasn’t going to save you. You had to want to save you,” Chrisley told Kyle on camera, and adding in a confessional, “My son Kyle has had some difficulties in his life. For every dark road Kyle’s traveled down, I’ve traveled behind him with a flashlight.”