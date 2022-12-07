'Chrisley Knows Best': Update on Grayson's Condition After Car Crash

Chrisley Knows Best alum Grayson Chrisley was involved in a car crash in November, and we now have an update on his condition. On Tuesday, Grayson sat down for a conversation with his sister Savannah on her Unlocked podcast. During the discussion, he explained, "The truck's not fine, but I'm fine."

On Nov. 19, the 16-year-old was driving his Ford F-150 truck down Interstate 65 in Nashville, Tennessee at around 5:30 p.m. when the crash occurred. Recalling the ordeal, Grayson shared that he was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was observed by doctors for about four hours. He stated that his situation was not as dire as he felt news media outlets reported it to be. "It made it seem like I died," he quipped. "It was like 'Grayson Chrisley badly injured in a car wreck,' and I was like 'Bro, I'm fine.'"

Grayson isn't Savannah's only family member to join her podcast lately, as her mother Julie made an appearance in an episode that was recorded before her and her husband Todd's recent prison sentencing but was released afterward. In the episode, Savannah and Julie read a social media comment that ended up sparking some deep conversation about the Chrisleys adopting Todd's biological granddaughter, Chole. "Honestly, I realize that you all love this precious angel but you're not her sister," the commenter wrote. "You're her aunt. Your mother is not her mother. She's her grandmother. She has a mother, although not fit, and a father, apparently. Whatever. They made her. They're her biological parents."

In response, Julie said, "Every child that has been adopted has biological parents. That doesn't mean that we aren't her parents. She is ours. She is our daughter. She is not our granddaughter. She is our daughter, which makes her your sister."

Savannah pointed out that Chole came to live with the family when she was "a little less than a year old," and noted that her previous situation was not ideal for a baby. "This child came to us from her biological mother," she explained. "She had been starved half the time. She wasn't clean. She came to us one time with a burn on her chest. ... So, yes, her biological mother may have had her but that doesn't make you a mother."

Julie then added that Chloe sees Savannah "as her big sister," rather than an aunt, and stated: "If you ask her, she will tell you, 'Savannah is my sister. Grayson is my brother. Chase is my brother.' That's the house she is growing up in. So for people to say that, it just kills [me.]" At this time, Savannah appears to have indicated she may have custody of Chloe and Greyson when her parents report for their prison sentences.