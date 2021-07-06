'Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth': Surfer Recounts Mid-Competition Attack

✖

National Geographic is kicking things into high gear with this year's SharkFest. The annual event kicked off on Monday night with the special, Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth, during which the Thor actor investigated how humans and sharks can co-exist peacefully. One of the biggest points of the discussion dealt with shark attacks. Hemsworth got the chance to speak with world-renowned surfer Mick Fanning, who dealt with this topic firsthand.

Fanning recounted the incident to Hemsworth, saying that it occurred during a surfing event on a picture-perfect day. He said that the attack happened when he was sitting on his surfboard. After about four or five minutes, Fanning said that he heard a splash behind him, which he took as a sign that something stressful was about to go down. The surfer said that a great white shark attacked him. Fanning tried to get on top of his surfboard, but he was hit by the shark's tail. Thankfully, the shark ended up swimming away. But, Fanning said that the thirty seconds between the attack and when a jet ski came to rescue him were some of the most intense moments of his life. While the attack has not deterred Fanning's penchant for swimming, he did note that he's still cautious whenever he hears a splash behind him.

The attack in question occurred back in 2015. According to the BBC, it happened in South Africa in Jeffreys Bay on the eastern Cape. The publication noted that the attack occurred shortly after the event, the J-Bay Open, started. While Fanning was not injured during the ordeal, the event was promptly called off shortly after the attack took place. To make the situation all the more terrifying, it was actually broadcast live on television, and Fanning's mother, Liz Osborne, was watching.

"I was just sitting there and I felt something just get stuck in my leg rope, and I was kicking trying to get it away," Fanning told Fox Sports, as obtained by the BBC. "I just saw fins. I was waiting for the teeth." The professional surfer also told journalists at the scene, "I was swimming in and I had this thought what if it comes for another go at me? So I turned around, so I could at least see it, and before I knew it the boat was there, the jet-skis were there, the jet-skis were there. I just can't believe it."

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth premiered Monday night on National Geographic. There will be an encore presentation on Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. ET. on Nat Geo WILD. Starting July 9, Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch the special on the streaming service. Click here for a total guide to SharkFest 2021.