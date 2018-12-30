Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal the Heartwarming Christmas Tradition They Share With Their Children

Chip and Joanna Gaines give fans many traditions and decorating tips to follow during the holiday season, but one of their traditions is making everybody’s heart swell.

The former Fixer Upper stars starred in a video released by Target on social media where they shared how they make their Christmas just a little more magical for their children.

“Every year I wrap the doorway for the kids to run through on their way to opening the gifts,” Chip shared in the video. “It’s such a fun way for [them] to get pumped up for the festive day ahead.”

“We love to see the anticipation and excitement on their faces and really hope that one day they will continue the tradition with their families,” he added.

Joanna recently showed off her Waco, Texas home living room decorations as she pondered between finishing up the shopping or being lazy.

“Sitting on the couch and debating last minute online Christmas shopping vs going to bed…” the Magnolia brand creator wrote.

Fans of the reality television personality related to her holiday struggles and also complemented her decorations.

“I can relate, I’m doing the same thing… going to bed wins! Merry Christmas to you and yours,” one Instagram user commented.

Another user wrote: “Please tell me there is Christmas music playing in the background and your sipping wine or a cocktail!”

“Very nice. Like the stockings hanging on the staircase,” a third user commented.

“I love that antique upright piano! Have been looking for one like that for years and you have had it all along!” Another commenter wrote.

The partnership with Target is just one of the many partnerships the Gaines family has been focusing since they let go of their HGTV series Fixer Upper.

The family will not be out of the television game, however, as they recently announced the upcoming launch of their very own streaming service in partnership with Discovery.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in a statement when the news broke in November. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Discovery also responded to the news with their own statement: “Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Gaines’ are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens.”