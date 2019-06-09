Chip and Joanna Gaines’ ‘Faceless Bunker’ Home Featured on ‘Fixer Upper’ Still on Sale a Year Later

After going on sale early last summer, the sensational Cherry Creek home known as the “Faceless Bunker” featured on HGTV’s Fixer Upper is back on the market and has been stewing for 100 days, according to Zillow. With a price cut of nearly $51,000 last April, the four-bedroom and bathroom home is now $899,000 USD.

For those looking to grab up a piece of Magnolia property featured in Season 2 of Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ HGTV series, the “Faceless Bunker” is the ultimate gift for any Gaines fan.

Located in Waco, Texas, the home was initially listed for $1.5 million last year. According to House Beautiful, the home was featured in season two, episode 12 and is located near shopping malls, schools, restaurants and churches.

The home was one of many Chip and Joanna Gaines worked on during Fixer Upper‘s five seasons on HGTV. The couple decided to walk away from the show late last year to focus on their businesses and to raise their fifth child, Crew Gaines. However, they will be back with plans for a network called Magnolia, set to premiere later this year.

Scroll on for a look at the gorgeous “Faceless Bunker” home.

Photo credit: Laura Cavanaugh / Getty; Realtor

Exterior

The “Faceless Bunker” is really no longer faceless after the Gaines worked on it. As House Beautiful points out, it originally had a half-brick facade, which the Gaines replaced with new siding.

They also added windows to the front, so the “faceless” moniker technically no longer applies. The couple also built a faux balcony.

Tropical Aesthetic

According to the Magnolia.com blog post on the “Faceless Bunker” episode, the home was previously owned by a couple who spent most of their lives on an island.

They decided to move to Waco and wanted to live in an area surrounded by great schools and beautiful trees. However, they wanted a “beachy” aesthetic to the home, which provided a challenge for the Gaines.

Backyard

The Gaines wanted to work on the front of the home because it “lacked both color and personality.” In addition to giving the home a “face,” they also replaced the front door and went with new landscaping to continue the tropical vibe. The home sits on a 1.9-acre lot and covers 4,113 square feet.

Entryway

The owners were not happy with the entryway and layout. Joanna Gaines came up with a unique plan to fix the obstructed view of the backyard.

“Joanna designed a new railing with steel and cables to give the entryway a more modern clean look and also allow for a better view to the rest of the home,” reads the Magnolia blog post on the home. They also installed bamboo on the inside to keep the tropical vibe going.

Kitchen

The kitchen also needed a full makeover. The original owners wanted to move it to a central location, so Joanna Gaines moved it to the middle of the first floor, replacing the craft room.

The Gaines put in new windows, cabinets, countertops and loading shelves to freshen up the kitchen, making it a place where friends and family will want to hang out.

No Longer ‘Faceless’

According to Realtor.com, the original owners bought the home for only $349,900. Since it appeared on Fixer Upper, the listing price more than quadrupled. One of the other big features added is a deep soaking tub in the bathroom.

Patio

No room in the house is without the Gaines’ touch. The dining room includes new French doors, which open to the patio. There are also new flooring and light fixtures.

A railing was also taken out so the owners could have another unobstructed view of the backyard.

Gameroom

There is also a game room thanks to the Gaines. It is a perfect area for children, especially if new owners chose to keep the ping-pong table Joanna Gaines installed.

The Gaines made sure the home was perfect for kids, also adding a new work space for children with a special desk suspended by cables.

Bathroom

An elaborate bathroom was also given a total makeover because the owners did not like the original design. The Gaines installed a glass shower enclosure, double vanities, Alder wood and tile countertops. The bathroom also includes a deep soaking tub.

Living Room

The living room features a black-tile fireplace as a focal point. Joanna Gaines also enlisted a graphic designer to create a unique map of the neighborhood to install in the living room.

It also features French doors and new windows to let even more sunlight into the house.