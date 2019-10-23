Chip and Joanna Gaines’ First Series on Magnolia Network to Feature Johnnyswim

Chip and Joanna Gaines are closer than ever to launching their very own television network, bringing in a country couple close to their hearts for the first original series. Wednesday, the former Fixer Upper stars announced via PEOPLE their first six-episode series will be titled Home on the Road, and follows Johnnyswim couple Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez as they tour with the rest of their band as well as son Joaquin, 4, and daughter Luna, 1.

“Amanda and Abner are magnetic,” Chip and Joanna said in the announcement. “Ever since we met them a little over five years ago, we’ve been drawn to the way they navigate family, community, and life on the road. They’re not just musicians, they’re storytellers and together, they are a true picture of the relentless pursuit of following a dream and making it a reality; but their dream doesn’t stop with them—it’s extended to their family and fans and everyone they meet.”

Home on the Road is slated to premiere alongside the rest of Magnolia Network’s October 2020 programming launch and will showcase life for the family as they balance making music with parenting and life lived out of a suitcase.

“When you’re on the road as much as we are, time spent at home starts to feel a lot like vacation,” the Ramirezes told the outlet in a statement. “We decided early on that we want to spend as much time together as possible…so when we go on tour, we all go on tour. We’d be lying if we said the idea of traveling the country with your bandmates, a four-year-old and a 12-month-old wasn’t a little bit scary, but it’s all we know. No matter what, we’re going to make home on the road.”

The Gaineses pairing up with Johnnyswim makes total sense to fans of the HGTV couple, who will recall Chip’s candid tweet about the band’s role in he and Joanna conceiving baby Crew in January 2018.

“You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic [Johnnyswim] was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

Photo credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME