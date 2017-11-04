Chip and Joanna Gaines Wrap up Filming of ‘Fixer Upper’

In sad news, Joanna and Chip Gaines have finished filming the fifth and final season of Fixer Upper.

Today was the final reveal… We definitely felt the emotion behind each of those steps leading up to the big canvas. We love you Fixer Upper ❤️ Season premiers on November 21. #savedthebestseasonforlast A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

The couple shared photos of the last day of shooting on Joanna’s Instagram page.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today was the final reveal… We definitely felt the emotion behind each of those steps leading up to the big canvas. We love you Fixer Upper Season premiers on November 21,” Joanna wrote. She added, “Saved The Best For Last” as a hashtag.

Joanna then posted a video of the couple pulling into their office parking lot and greeted by their Magnolia staff celebrating. “We made it to the finish line! We love these people,” she wrote.

Up Next: Everything We Know About the ‘Fixer Upper’ Final Season

Joanna and Chip announced in September that they are ending Fixer Upper after five successful seasons on HGTV. The couple has four children – Drake, 12; Ella, 11; Duke, 9; and Emmie Kay, 7. They told PEOPLE in October they just need time to catch their breath.

“We gave everything we had to this show — the beautiful homes and those sweet families — but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit,” Joanna said.

However, in an October interview with Entertainment Tonight, they said there is a chance they could be back on TV some day.

“We really don’t know [if this is the end of us on TV]. I feel hopeful for whatever it is,” Joanna said. “We have a real-life business on the ground in Waco, Texas, and we are opening a restaurant in January and February. There are lot of things, we just got to get on the ground and be a really big part of that as these things are kind of still going.”

More: HGTV Announces Premiere Date for Final Season of ‘Fixer Upper’

The new season of Fixer Upper starts on HGTV on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. It will run 19 episodes.