Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate Baby Crew’s First Birthday With Joyful New Photos

Chip Gaines and wife Joanna can’t believe their baby Crew is already 1. The Fixer Upper stars celebrated their youngest child’s first birthday and shared stunning images from the big celebration. Taking to their individual Instagram accounts, the couple showed fans some of the best moments from the party.

“I can’t believe Baby Crew is already ONE! [crying face emoji],” Joanna wrote on the social media platform on Friday, alongside a photo of her and her son. “This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate. I’m sharing some highlights from his first birthday party along with a few more updates on my blog at the link in profile,” she credited the photos to Kathryn Krueger Photography.

“Ok I promise this is the last round of Crew’s [birthday] photos (for today [winky face emoji]), I just can’t get over the fact that he is ONE and I also just really love his squishy legs,” she wrote in a second post.

Joanna’s followers took to the comments section to compliment her for the beautiful photos, as well as sharing their shock for how big baby Crew already is.

“Such a sweet little guy! You both look amazing,” Counting On star Anna Duggar wrote.

“Aww happy birthday sweet boy!!!! We love y’all!! And this pic of you both is incredible,” one fan wrote.

“Seriously! How do you look that great and make it look so effortless in raising 5 kids!?!” Another Instagram user commented.

“You two are the cutest duo! What a perfect little sidekick!” a third user wrote.

Gaines also shared a couple of photos from the event, featuring Joanna, himself and the baby eating some cake.

“Like father, like son,” he wrote on the caption of the sweet photo.

“Definitely Chip’s Mini-Me!!!! Just precious!!!!!” one fan wrote on Gaines’ photo’s comments section.

“Chip, you’re the Hero America wants, and needs!” another user commented.

“Your family inspires such simple and real happiness,” a third fan gushed.

Gaines and Joanna also share four other children, Emmie Kay 9, Duke, 10, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14. The couple welcomed Crew in June 2018, with Joanna previously admitting she thought she was done with babies she she found out she was pregnant.

“A year ago, he wasn’t in our lives. Now you’re like, ‘How?’” she said. “I think what’s so crazy about kids is by the time they hit the ground… it’s almost like we always knew he was coming, and this was his time,” Joanna told PEOPLE recently.