‘Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Fifth Baby’s Gender

Chip and Joanna Gaines had better mix up some blue paint!

The Fixer Upper couple revealed that their fifth child will be a baby boy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chip, 43, shared the news in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, during which he recruited the help of a little boy he met at the Tim Tebow Foundation’s golf weekend.

“Alright, alright … if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation,” Chip wrote alongside a retweet of the video.

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018

“We’re just about to have another little baby, because Uncle Chip lost his mind… I can’t think of a ‘D’ name. Can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?” Chip asks Gage before revealing the couple is expecting a boy. “Is that a secret? I don’t know, that might not even be allowed on Twitter. It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far, all I could come up with was Dragon, and she’s like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon!’ Can you help me?”

Joanna, who is already mother to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7, shared a series of photos from the weekend celebration on social media, one of which showed off her growing baby bump.

The HGTV couple announced in January that they are expecting their fifth offspring when Chip posted a photo of his wife’s growing bump.

“You might recall a few months back… the ever amazing, ever romantic @johnnyswim was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber,” he tweeted at the time.

Joanna also shared a video on Instagram of an ultrasound, during which her demo-loving husband predicted the sex of the baby.

“Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat,” Joanna captioned the video.

Fixer Upper‘s final season is currently airing on HGTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.