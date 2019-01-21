Chip Gaines Shares New Photo of Baby Crew All Bundled Up

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines‘ youngest child, son Crew, is currently experiencing his very first winter, and his dad is making sure he’s properly attired for the occasion.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, Chip used social media to share a photo of his son in work overalls and a matching jacket, with the toddler propped up on a table and happily gazing at the camera as the photo was taken.

“Chip off the old block,” Chip joked in the caption.

— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 21, 2019

Since his birth in June 2018, Crew has been making plenty of appearances on his mom’s social media as well, with Joanna recently revealing that she had a bit of an ulterior motive when she brought Crew along on a shopping trip in New York City.

Posting a photo of Chip and three other men gathered around the infant, who was lying on a couch in a clothing store, Joanna wrote, “I told Crew to distract the guys so the ladies could shop a little longer.”

Crew has also been marking some important milestones recently, with Joanna posting a photo earlier this month of her fifth child lying on a blanket next to a pair of stuffed animals and smiling as he showed off his new teeth for the camera.

“He’s proud of his first TWO teeth! #sixmonths,” the designer wrote.

In addition to Crew, Chip and Joanna are parents to sons Drake and Duke and daughters Ella Rose and Emmie Kay, and Joanna recently used Instagram to reflect on her kids’ growth, sharing that she sometimes feels time is moving too fast.

“I find myself thinking about what I will miss and how life is just moving too fast,” she wrote. “I mean Crew is already six months old and saying “mama” (I had to throw that in there, sorry Chip). Drake will be driving in two years and off to college in four. And just like that I have found myself mourning the past but now in future tense. You see what I just did there? This whole time thing can feel like a thief if you let it.”

The post was a way for Joanna to share one of her New Year’s resolutions, with the HGTV star explaining that she wanted to focus on living for the present rather than focusing on what’s to come.

“I’m challenging myself in this new year to live for now,” she told her followers. “The present. Taking in every breath, every sight, and sound and holding it dearly. Not thinking about how the good ol’ days have passed us by or how the best is yet to come. But that right now, this very second, this is the gift. These are the days. These are the moments. And I’m gonna breathe them all in.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @chipgaines