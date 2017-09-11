Chester Bennington Was Featured on ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Last Night

On Sunday night, fans of Shahs of Sunset got a bit of a sad surprise during the reality show’s latest episode.

Late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who completed suicide back in July, was featured in Sunday’s episode, alongside his wife Talinda.

The episode was filmed late in 2016, but just now aired for the first time on Bravo. The Benningtons were visiting a gallery hosted by Shahs star Asa Solten. The couple became friends with Solten, and husband Jermaine, after a vacation in Hawaii.

After the new episode had aired, Solten talked about Bennington’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“It just breaks my heart,” Solten said. “Him, Talinda, and Jermaine and myself are really really good friends.”

Solten then talked about the love that poured out for Bennington’s family after his death earlier this year, noting that celebrities like Rihanna were telling stories about how much they loved his performances.

“He was prolific, and an incredible soul,” Solten told Andy Cohen. “He was an amazing person.”