Cheryl Burke Reacts to Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence's Romance With Chilli

Cheryl Burke is sending her love to ex-husband Matthew Lawrence as he and his new girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas embark on the next chapter of their lives together. The Dancing With the Stars alum revealed that she does "wish [Lawrence] well" as she shared her thoughts on the Boy Meets World alum recently saying he was planning on having children with the TLC singer.

"He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations but I always had said, 'As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment,'" she said during the March 9 episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison. "But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs."

Burke, who married Lawrence in 2019, finalized their divorce in September 2022 after announcing their split in February of that year. The podcaster, who announced in November that she was stepping away from Dancing With the Stars, continued, "I really truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chili. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that." And while the professional dancer is a huge TLC fan, she joked she won't be seeing her ex's girlfriend in person anytime soon. "I'm not going to a concert," she said. "But I will still sing along to the song 'No Scrubs.'"

The Brotherly Love alum went Instagram official with the "Waterfalls" singer in January, and their love for one another has only grown with time, he told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. "My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of a relationship before ... She's a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We'd be much better off," Lawrence said. Asked if he and the R&B singer had plans to expand their family together, the actor answered, "I hope, that's the game plan. You know, that's what we're trying to do."