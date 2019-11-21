‘Dancing With the Stars’: Cheryl Burke Weighs in on Who Will Win Season 28

Cheryl Burke has weighed in on how she thinks the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars will end. The TV host and mainstay of the variety show has once again offered up her predictions for Us Weekly. While she doesn’t get terribly specific, she does consider several possible factors that may end up determining the big winner this go-round.

As far as who the judges will pick, Burke said simply that the competitors simply have to “start from the beginning.”

“The slate is clean. Just think of a song that everyone can get up and clap to, something that will bring people to their feet and something that’s high energy,” Burke advised. “I always love when something starts slow and then it gets going and it just continuously increases the energy. Do whatever makes sense to your celebrity because it’s not about the dancer.”

While Burke avoids naming names in her predictions this week, she’s previously stated that she thinks former U.S. Press Secretary Sean Spicer has a real shot at the Mirrorball trophy. That is, of course, providing “He doesn’t get to that bottom two where the judges pick — because I think the judges would pick him [to go home].”

Of course, Burke also weighed in on this week’s heartbreaking turn-of-events, where actor James Van Der Beek was eliminated after having just relayed the news that he and his wife, Kimberly Brook, had recently suffered a miscarriage.

“It must be really hard for the judges to be put in that position,” Burke admitted about Van Der Beek’s performance. “At the end of the day, if I were to take out everything and see this as a dance competition, maybe it wasn’t his best.”

She did add, however, that after Van Der Beek’s score was followed by all three judges admitting they would have saved Ally Brooke “was so harsh.”

While Burke opines that Brooke is both the best and the most consistent dancer this season, she does concede that different people view the show, and its competition, differently.

“Is it about somebody who was not as great in the beginning who becomes a great dancer, or is it someone who has continuously and consistently has been at the top,” she questions, before answering simply with, “Either one, I’d be happy!”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.