‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Taps Khloe Kardashian for Pregnancy Style Update

Chelsea Houska is currently expecting her third child, and the Teen Mom 2 cast member is already looking forward to some new maternity clothes.

Houska used Twitter on Tuesday to pose a seemingly rhetorical question to her followers, asking their opinion on the maternity line Khloé Kardashian recently created for her clothing brand, Good American.

“Also…is ordering Good Mama maternity jeans only because it’s @khloekardashian’s line a good enough reason to buy?” Houska queried. “Yes Or yes?”

Kardashian, who is currently pregnant herself and weeks away from welcoming her first child, launched Good Mama on Thursday. The line offers a selection of jeans for moms-to-be in various rises and washes, with one style geared towards women in the beginning stages of pregnancy and another aimed at those closer to their due dates.

Houska seemed to confirm that she would be ordering a pair, responding to a fan who implored her, “DO IT. Then give us an honest review.”

“I will!” the mom of two responded.

The reality personality also asked her followers about the best places to get black leggings, with Twitter offering so many suggestions that Houska wrote that she was “about to go on a black legging shopping spree.”

Houska, who shares 1-year-old son Watson with husband Cole DeBoer and is also mom to 8-year-old daughter Aubree from a previous relationship, recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of her ultrasound on a board that read “It’s a girl.”

“GUESS WHAT!” she wrote in the caption. “A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!”

The 26-year-old shared a glimpse of her bump with fans after announcing her pregnancy.

“Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking lol,” she wrote. “This pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good!”

