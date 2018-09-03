Chelsea Houska Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Layne With Siblings

Just days after giving birth, Teen Mom 2 star, Chelsea Houska is sharing sweet new photos of her three children.

Houska took to Instagram on Sunday night to share two snapshots of her “sweet little loves,” including newborn baby Layne with 19-month-old son, Watson, and 8-year-old daughter, Aubree Lind DeBoer, from former relationship with ex Adam Lind.

Fans immediately took to the comment section to share their admiration for the adorable snapshots, with many using a slew of heart eye emojis to express their sentiment.

“[Oh my God] your babies are so darn cute,” one fan wrote.

“So blessed!” another added. “Your (sic) the best of all the moms! So happy for you.”

Another wrote, “That’s the cutest thing ever!”

Houska’s best friend and MTV co-star, Kailyn Lowry also took to the comment section to share her thoughts on the snapshots.

“They really look so much alike,” Lowry wrote alongside a crying emoji and heart.

While many replied to Lowry with snarky remarks alluding to the MTV personality having multiple partners as the father of her children, many showered Houska with positive comments.

Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer welcomed beautiful Layne Ettie on Aug. 29 — the day of the Teen Mom 2 star’s 27th birthday. The couple announced the birth of their daughter on social media with a photo of the infant.

DeBoer also took to social media to share an image of his infant daughter, sporting a navy and white striped bow on social media.

“Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!”

Houska and DeBoer married in October 2016 after the couple reportedly first locked eyes at a gas station, but did not speak to one another. Like any love story, the smitten DeBoer looked her up on social media, and the rest is history.

The couple has become a fan favorite couple for Teen Mom 2 fans, who have especially taken to DeBoer after watching him step up as a dad to Aubree, whose biological father, Lind, has been in and out of prison her whole life on charges related to his drug use.

During an episode on this past season of the MTV series, the little girl was excited to be taking on her step dad’s name with a hyphen.

“Aubree is so happy that DeBoer was added to her name,” a source close to the family told The Ashley earlier in the season, which just wrapped up with the reunion special Monday. “Over the last year or so, especially after [Cole and Chelsea’s son] Watson was born, Aubree has repeatedly asked Chelsea and Cole why she’s the only one in the family who doesn’t have ‘DeBoer’ as her last name. She understood she has a different dad, obviously, but she kind of felt left out being the only one with a different last name.”

