Chelsea Houska’s Kids ‘Both Great’ With Baby Layne

Chelsea Houska’s kids couldn’t be happier to welcome their new little sister into the family.

The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her second child with husband Cole DeBoer, daughter Layne Ettie, on Aug. 29, the day of her 27th birthday. Since then, life has been returning to what is the family’s new normal in the Houska/DeBoer household, dad Randy Houska revealed in a new episode of his web series, Losing Randy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the YouTube video, Randy revealed that Houska’s 9-year-old daughter Aubree, from a previous relationship with ex Adam Lind, and 1-year-old son Watson, whom she shares with DeBoer, have been taking on their roles as big brother and big sister with care.

“Watson loves her, Aubree loves her, they’re both great with her,” he said. “Watson just stands there and rubs her little head and says, ‘Nice, nice,’ because I’m pretty sure everyone tells him, ‘Watson, be nice nice to the baby.’”

Also in the video is home footage of the kids all playing together, being careful to treat the tiny newborn with care. Aubree is shown in several photos as well, beaming as she holds her little sister.

The 9-year-old even was a good sport when a nasty bout of mastitis took mom Houska out of commission for her recent birthday, celebrating with the other adults in her life while wishing her mom well, the MTV personality revealed on Twitter.

It’s clear Layne’s grandparents couldn’t be happier to welcome the little girl to the family as well.

“It’s been a pretty exciting last couple of weeks in the Houska/DeBoer family,” Randy says in the video. “All went well. I believe she called me at 6 a.m. and said, ‘Hey, gonna have a baby! And then they got to the hospital, and as per her usual, she delivered very quickly with no complications — everything went great.”

The couple first announced they were expecting their second child together in March with an Instagrammed sonogram, and have since been open about their feelings expanding their family.

“Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer who just gave our family this beautiful blessing!” DeBoer shared on Instagram on the day his new daughter was brought into the world. “Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!”

We can’t wait for more baby videos on Teen Mom 2!

Photo credit: YouTube/Randy Houska