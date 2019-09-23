Reality

Chef Carl Ruiz: Social Media Mourns Food Network Star’s Death

A shocking tragedy struck the Food Network family on Sunday when it was announced that chef Carl […]

By

A shocking tragedy struck the Food Network family on Sunday when it was announced that chef Carl Ruiz died at the age of 44. The cause of death has not been revealed and details remain unclear as to what happened.

Ruiz appeared on shows across the network like Guy’s Grocery Games, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Dinner: Impossible. His loss left many of his peers at Food Network at a loss of words. Guy Fieri was one of the first to share news about the passing. The two worked together on previous shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone,” Fieri tweeted. “I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef.”

Fieri was stricken by the news. He sent out another tweet shortly after with more thoughts on the passing: “Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million,” Fieri added. “Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

Tagged:
,

Related Posts