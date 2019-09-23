Chef Carl Ruiz: Social Media Mourns Food Network Star’s Death

A shocking tragedy struck the Food Network family on Sunday when it was announced that chef Carl Ruiz died at the age of 44. The cause of death has not been revealed and details remain unclear as to what happened.

Ruiz appeared on shows across the network like Guy’s Grocery Games, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Dinner: Impossible. His loss left many of his peers at Food Network at a loss of words. Guy Fieri was one of the first to share news about the passing. The two worked together on previous shows.

“I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone,” Fieri tweeted. “I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef.”

Fieri was stricken by the news. He sent out another tweet shortly after with more thoughts on the passing: “Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million,” Fieri added. “Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

This man was somehow fatherly, comforting, wise, reckless, brilliant, wickedly funny & unique all in 1. My life will be lonelier without him. Love you Carl. I’ll make sure no one puts pineapple on pizza best I can without you here. 💔#rip @carlruiz pic.twitter.com/zgzVX1xlhy — alex guarnaschelli (@guarnaschelli) September 22, 2019

Good buddy of mine is gone. He made people laugh who’d forgotten how to laugh. He set rooms on fire. He was the match and the kerosene. The smartest and lovable-ist asshole I knew. This one gutted me. Goodnight, @carlruiz. pic.twitter.com/kYpkgeEIEr — Troy Johnson (@_troyjohnson) September 22, 2019

Please take a drink with your pinky out today in honor of my friend @carlruiz who will be dearly missed. #RIP #ruizing — Jess Pryles (@jesspryles) September 22, 2019

Such incredibly sad news…..@carlruiz you will be missed my friend. May the heavens welcome you brother 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Scott Conant (@conantnyc) September 22, 2019

Sad to hear that @carlruiz passed away. I enjoyed watching him on @FoodNetwork Was always putting a smile on my face — Supertrouble (@Khandrob) September 22, 2019