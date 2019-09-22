Chef Carl Ruiz: Food Network Star’s Reported Cause of Death Revealed

Food Network chef Carl Ruiz died on Saturday at the age of 44. While initial reports indicated he died of unknown causes, those close to the Guy’s Grocery Games star confirmed the passing and hinted at a possible cause. According to friend Matt Farah on Instagram, Ruiz reportedly suffered a suspected heart attack in the night, passing away in his sleep according to the caption on the Instagram photo.

“I was waiting to respect the privacy of his family and close friends, but since I’m starting to get messages, I guess it’s out, and sadly true. We lost [Carl Ruiz] last night; he passed peacefully in his sleep of a suspected heart attack at just 44 years old. I’m absolutely gutted. Though I only knew Carl for 2 short years, he was my consigliere, my sounding board, my “am I crazy?” Test, and a ride or die friend. Carl was down for anything, at any time,” Farah wrote along with the photo of him and Ruiz drinking on a boat together. “Every single time we hung out, three things happened: Carl taught me something unbelievably interesting, Carl introduced me to someone very interesting, and Carl made me laugh my f—ing face off. At our wedding, he was basically a character from Wedding Crashers, but invited. He was a god— rock star.”

Farah goes on to share more personal memories and thoughts about Ruiz, echoing similar sentiments from celebrity chef Guy Fieri who confirmed the passing on his social media accounts.

“I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family,” Fieri wrote. “His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef.”

Farah followed his first post with a second from his wedding rehearsal featuring Ruiz and his other friends all in one place for the first time.

“Carl was the kind of guy who would be late to your wedding rehearsal because of a hot dog, and when he got there, all you’d want to know was if the hot dog was good. And if it was, you’d make the detour for one of your own the very next day,” Farah added. “I literally pushed my own uncle out of the way (sorry Scott) to get this photo because I was so happy to have the three most interesting people i know in one place. AFAIK the first time they all met. Six months later, one is gone.”

He closed the caption by saying how he and his friends would miss Ruiz and that “the hole is too big” to fill now that he’s gone.