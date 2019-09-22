Chef Carl Ruiz: Food Network Co-Star Guy Fieri ‘Heartbroken’ Over Loss

Feed Network star Guy Fieri is “heartbroken” as he mourns the loss of his friend and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives co-star Carl Ruiz on Sunday. Ruiz died Saturday from a suspected heart attack, according to his friend Matt Farah. Ruiz was 44 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guy Fieri (@guyfieri) on Sep 22, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

“I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family,” Fieri wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Ruiz. “His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef. Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million. Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

Fieri shared the same statement on Twitter.

Ruiz’s friends announced his death on social media, with Farrah providing more details on his Instagram page.

“I was waiting to respect the privacy of his family and close friends, but since I’m starting to get messages, I guess it’s out, and sadly true,” Farrah wrote. “We lost Carl last night; he passed peacefully in his sleep of a suspected heart attack at just 44 years old. I’m absolutely gutted.”

“The idea I can’t bounce a watch purchase, a recipe, or a funny tweet off him ever again hasn’t really set in, but let’s just say life feels a lot more gray today,” Farrah later wrote. “He was too prophetic for his own good – Carl was never going to grow old and invalid, he was full throttle every day and no one was gonna tell him otherwise. I just wish I had some more time to laugh with my friend.”

Ruiz appeared on several of Fieri’s Food Network shows, including Guy’s Grocery Games, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Dinner: Impossible and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He appeared in 25 episodes of Guy’s Grocery Games. He also had a YouTube series called Omg Carl’s Food Show, which featured his reviews of major restaurant chains.

