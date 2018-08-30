Charlie Sheen Teases ‘RHOBH’ Guest Role

Charlie Sheen has teased that he might have a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest role when his ex-wife Denise Richards joins the show.

According to The Blast, cameras caught up to Sheen while he was out-and-about and asked him about the possibility of turning up on the show.

“It’s not been confirmed,” Sheen said, adding, “If they’re rolling and I pull up to drop off one of the girls, then I’ll be on it.”

So, essentially, it sounds as if Sheen has not signed any paperwork to be on the show, but has a “if it happens, it happens” attitude about the whole thing.

Sheen and Richards married in 2002 and had two daughters together before divorcing in 2006. The actress later adopted a third daughter as a single mother.

As was previously reported, Richards was recently announced as a new addition to the Bravo reality series when it returns for its ninth season.

“I am so excited to join the cast of [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] as I am a huge fan of the show,” she said after it was revealed she would be a cast member. “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies…!”

In a separate interview, Richards opened up about why she decided to join the show in the first place.

“I went through a lot and have been really private about a lot of things, and just in a really good place right now,” the 47-year-old mother of three explained, “and thought it would be fun, so I thought why not?”

She also shared that fellow Real Housewife Lisa Rinna strongly encouraged her jump aboard the series. “I just asked her about it, she just loves it and has so much fun, so I just thought it would be fun to do,” Richards admitted.

“They’re a strong group of women with strong opinions, and I love that and I respect that,” she added, complimenting all the of the shows cast members. “I think at the end of the day, no matter what goes on between all of them, they are there for each other and support each other, and I think that is really wonderful.”

Reality TV life is not a new adventure for Richards, as she previously had her own series — Denise Richards: It’s Complicated — on E!. That show ran for two seasons, from 2008 until 2009, and documented Richards’ life with her daughters and other family.