Charlie Balducci, MTV ‘True Life’ Star, Dead at 44

Charlie Balducci, a past star of MTV docu-series True Life, was found dead at the age of 44. According to a report from TMZ, Balducci was discovered unresponsive in his bed on Saturday. Police sources told the outlet that Balducci had last been seen around 2 a.m. and that it wasn't until around 9 p.m. that he was found. Paramedics were called but pronounced Balducci dead at the scene.

Balducci is most known for allowing MTV True Life cameras to follow his engagement and wedding for four months back in 2001. At one point, he unleashed a vicious tirade on a late limo driver, yelling into a phone, "I will gut you like the piece of s— you are" and "I'll hunt you down like cattle." Balducci and his fiancée Sabrina were just one of three couples that were featured on True Life: I'm Getting Married. TMZ reports that they were discovered by producers after a woman called them hysterical during a dress fitting. Balducci and Sabrina were married for more than a decade, and had two children together.

MTV 'True Life' star Charlie Balducci dead at 44 https://t.co/RlqKfGyw4u pic.twitter.com/q4DmX37Brr — Page Six (@PageSix) July 27, 2020

TMZ spoke to Balducci's mother about his death. She stated that it was completely unexpected. She explained that he had not shown any signs of illness recently. At this time, no cause of death has been reported. She also shared that the last words he ever said to her were about his sons, who he said he was so happy to have. TMZ notes that the boys are 17 and 19 years old.

The news of Balducci's death has had people on social media talking, with one old friend tweeting, "He may not have been a superstar but I knew Charlie years ago and we actually worked together. He was an amazing person! WOW, I am in shock." Fans of the show have also been commenting. "Omg I remember him from the show yelling at the limo driver, so sad to know he has passed away so young smh RIP," someone wrote. "I remember this episode!!! He’s only 44, I thought he was a lot older then that," another person offered. TMZ did not report on funeral plans, so it is unclear if any have been made yet. At this time, MTV does not appear to have issued a comment on Balducci's death.