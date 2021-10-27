‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

During Big Brother 23, host Julie Chen Moonves shared some incredibly exciting news — there will be a third season of Celebrity Big Brother! The last season of Celebrity Big Brother aired in February 2019 and fans have been clamoring for another outing of the series ever since. The third season is expected to air in early 2021.

In early September, it was announced that CBS was moving forward with another season of Celebrity Big Brother. Deadline reported that Chen Moonves would be returning as the host. The celebrity edition of the reality series will also be available to stream on Paramount+, which is where Big Brother airs the 24/7 live feeds giving fans an unfiltered look at the houseguests. The first season of Celebrity Big Brother, won by Marissa Jaret Winokur, aired in February 2018, while the second season, won by Tamar Braxton, aired in February 2019.

There haven’t been too many details released about Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother. But, read on to see everything we know about the series so far.

What to Expect

Just like in Seasons 1 and 2, you can expect the celebrity houseguests to play the same game that you’ve come to know and love on the traditional Big Brother. The houseguests will compete for Head of Household and the Power of Veto all while trying to evade eviction. In the end, one player will be crowned the winner as voted on by the jury of previously evicted houseguests.

Cast

The cast for Season 3 has not yet been revealed. The first season featured Shannon Elizabeth, Ross Mathews, and Omarosa Manigault Newman. Season 2 featured Lolo Jones, Dina Lohan, and Tom Green.

Premiere Date

There is no set premiere date for Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 yet. Chen Moonves did share that the season will air in the winter of 2022. Since the first two seasons premiered in February, it stands to reason that Season 3 will also premiere around that time.