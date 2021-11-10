‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date

Celebrity Big Brother is returning for a third season to CBS on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET after a two-year hiatus, Deadline reports. The star-studded spinoff of Big Brother, also hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will air multiple nights a week before airing its finale on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and will be available to watch on Paramount+.

Also included on the streaming service will be the iconic live feeds to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at what’s going on in the house with the use of the 94 HD hidden cameras and 113 microphones. The first season of the U.S. celebrity edition aired in 2018, garnering stars like Omarosa Manigault Newman, Mark McGrath and Shannon Elizabeth in the competition for $250,000. Marissa Jaret Winokur walked away with the win in Season 1, while Tamar Braxton ended up winning Season 2, which also starred Anthony Scaramucci, Dina Lohan, Tom Green and Ryan Lochte.

Following the Celebrity Big Brother finale, the spring edition of Survivor kicks off March 9 with a two-hour premiere in the empty Wednesday 8 p.m. ET slot. The Amazing Race is also returning to CBS on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET with Season 33 after an 18-month COVID-related delay. The long-running reality series was hit hard by the pandemic, as it was only three episodes into filming the jet-setting competition show in March 2020 when production had to shut down.

“I don’t know any reality series that’s ever broken for 18 months in the middle of a shoot and then tried to come back, still under COVID conditions but a lot of credit to Bert, Elise and Phil for staying on it,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment told Deadline. The Amazing Race will revert to its normal 9 p.m. timeslot from Wednesday, Jan. 12 moving forward following a primetime The Price Is Right special. Celebrity Big Brother returns for Season 3 Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.