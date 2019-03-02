‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Lindsay Lohan Denies Bashing CBS Reality Show After Mom Dina Loses

Lindsay Lohan is fighting back after someone posted comments on her social media profiles making it look like she bashed CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother after her mom, Dina Lohan, lost to Tamar Braxton.

“I have been made aware that further comments were added to my last Instagram post as to appear that I wrote them,” Lohan wrote in a comment on Instagram Saturday. “Firstly, I can guarantee these comments were not made from me. Sadly from investigation I have learned that a past member of my team who had access to my account made these changes. This matter has now been dealt with internally.”

On Wednesday, Dina lost Celebrity Big Brother to Braxton. The next day, Lohan shared a black and white photo of herself on Instagram, with a caption supportive of her mother and threatening to “expose” the show.

“Finally #family @alianalohan #free @cbs_bigbrother you suck and get no Valentine’s from @lohanbeachclub @mtv. My mother is an AMAZING woman and she did so well…The secrets she told me a few hours ago are going to #EXPOSE #YOUALL #dinalohan #dfwm,” the caption read.

A tweet was also sent to Braxton from Lohan’s Twitter account critical of the singer.

“Congrats. God bless you. But you are not any friend of women,” the tweet read. “You’re deceptive and conniving and so is this #RR MONEY IS MORE TO YOU than being a strong woman #sadness bless you #HappyValentinesDay #KarmaSuperHit.”

Whoever was running Lohan’s Twitter page also posted a message directed at former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who appeared in the early episodes of Celebrity Big Brother.

“@Scaramucci didn’t trump let you go? Giving you another chance to be a man protecting women and people from nyc in @CBSBigBrother? I’m pretty sure you failed by going rogue against @dinalohan #YOUARENOTALLOWEDINGREECE,” the tweet read.

While those tweets remain online, the original Instagram caption was scrubbed. In her Saturday post, Lohan thanked CBS and Big Brother for featuring her mother, as well as MTV and Viacom for supporting her own show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

“I want to personally thank CBS and Big Brother for giving my Mother this incredible opportunity and also to say how proud I am of my Mom for what she has achieved,” Lohan wrote. “Also MTV and Viacom for their wonderful support. Lastly, I want to thank those who made me aware of what was happening on my social media channels. Thank you. Lindsay x.”

New episodes of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.