‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast Weighs in on Dina Lohan’s ‘Catfish’ Boyfriend

Dina Lohan might not have walked away with the grand prize of $250,000 during the Celebrity Big Brother season finale Wednesday night, but she did walk away one step closer to meeting her boyfriend of five years.

After a few of Lohan’s Big Brother housemates worried that her mystery man might be a catfish, the man in question appears to have stepped forward.

“He’s not a catfish, he’s a real guy!” this season’s winner, Tamar Braxton, exclaimed to Entertainment Tonight after the live finale episode. “And I’m really excited for Mama Dina. She deserves happiness. She needs a husband. I told her, I said, ‘I’m gonna send you and my mama out because I’m looking for a stepdad [for son Logan] too.’ She says he’s a great guy, and I’m grateful to know that he’s real.”

Kandi Burruss, who was also skeptical of the man that Lohan confessed she wanted to marry, having never met him in real life or seen him on camera, said she’s wishing her new friend all the best.

“If something great comes out of it, I’m happy,” Burruss said. “I know she was like telling me not to say that while the cameras was rolling. She was like, ‘I don’t want them to know, I don’t want them to know,’ but apparently they heard us talking about it. And I just want him to know that she really thinks you’re a great guy. Please make sure that you make it your business to take her out on a nice date, OK?”

Contestant Kato Kaelin, a star witness in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, even offered to get the ball rolling.

“Dina needs to find love, real love,” he said. “I’m going to offer a double date with my girlfriend and Dina and her mystery man.”

“Go, Dina! That’s great,” comedian Tom Green said. “Good for her, I’m happy for her. Maybe she found true love on the internet. It’s happened before, it’ll happen again.”

Former White House Chief of Communications Anthony Scaramucci was also pleased for Lohan. “God bless, she’s a lot of fun, a tremendous person. One of the biggest lessons I learned from here [is] don’t go by the paper. Don’t go by the tabloids, meet the people before you make an opinion. She’s an amazing person.”

Catfish host Nev Schulman broke the news earlier this week that he had found Lohan’s boyfriend, 53-year-old Jesse Nadler. Schulman hinted that “much, much more” was coming out of the story, and Lohan’s ex-husband, Michael Lohan, even said that he texted Nadler “for about an hour” once he stepped forward.

“He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true,” Michael told The Blast. “Actually, he’s a really nice guy with a good heart and I like him, and if he makes Dina happy, I’m happy for them.”

In an earlier episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Lohan assured Braxton and Burruss that Nadler was “real.”

“I swear to you he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma,” the momager said, adding that the reason she’s never FaceTimed with him is because “some guys just don’t use iPhones.”

“I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them?” she said.

Although Lohan competed in the Big Brother Celebrity Edition finale, she was ultimately sent packing with Burruss by Head of Household Ricki Williams, who took Braxton with him to the final two. There, Lohan, Burruss and the rest of the evicted houseguests voted on who would win — unanimously voting for Braxton, who became the first ever black winner of Big Brother.

Season 21 of Big Brother will air on CBS this summer.