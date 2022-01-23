‘Celebrity Big Brother’: 2 Major Trump Administration Casting Rumors Debunked

It’s been rumored that Celebrity Big Brother was planning on bringing in individuals from President Donald Trump’s administration onto the show. However, almost as soon as the rumors started to float around, they were debunked. Meridith McGraw, a political correspondent for Politico, addressed the rumors on Twitter.

As for the rumored names, both Hope Hicks, former White House communications director, and Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary, were supposedly in the running to be on the show. However, McGraw shared that this was simply not true. On Twitter, she explained that she was confused as to why Hicks’ name was trending. The correspondent then discovered that a Twitter account alleged that Hicks was supposed to be on the next season of Celebrity Big Brother, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 1 on CBS. McGraw wrote that a “fake account” tweeted that both Hicks and Spicer were joining the reality competition. She ended her message by writing, “(they are not).”

Was wondering why Hope Hicks was trending on Twitter…seems a fake account tweeted she and Sean Spicer among others were joining Celebrity Big Brother (they are not) https://t.co/JXfWhT3DsX — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) January 19, 2022

Of course, they aren’t the only celebrities who have been rumored to appear on the series. According to The Sun, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is “in talks” to join the show. Although, as the rumors with Hicks and Spicer, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Neither Mellencamp nor CBS has addressed the report just yet. Additionally, CBS has not confirmed any cast members for the upcoming season.

Mellencamp does have experience in the reality TV realm. She previously starred on three seasons of RHOBH before she was fired. She left the show in 2020 and later shared that she was one of the last to know that she had been let go from RHOBH. Mellencamp explained that she heard from her “non-television show girlfriends,” who told her about the news. The former Bravo personality went on to say about her firing, “I think for the last couple of months, I was preparing myself. I filmed so many amazing things that were never shown on the show…it should have been the writing on the wall.” She added, “All the things that make me a likable, redeeming human being were not shown on the season. So if you only see a certain part of somebody, it’s really hard to connect with them.”