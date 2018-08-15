Brandi Glanville Says ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Is More Cut-Throat Than ‘Real Housewives’

Brandi Glanville said goodbye to the Celebrity Big Brother House Friday night, and compared her stint on the competition series to her regular gig.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sat down with host Julie Chen immediately after her eviction from the Big Brother house and said she was not surprised with the outcome.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It doesn’t surprise me… I am sad that Ross (Mathews) chose to betray me and stab me in the back… we had a final two from the start so when it came to me and Marisa (Jaret-Winokur), I assumed he’d choose me,” Glanville said.

However, she told Chen that the game will not affect her friendship with Ross outside the Big Brother house.

“I love Ross, you can’t stay mad at him for long,” Glanville said. “And he bribed me with free alcohol for the rest of our friendship.”

Chen asked Glanville which reality series she finds more “cut-throat.”

Glanville took a second before answering “Big Brother.”

“Because you’re living with people 24/7 and you think that you’re best friends and you become like a modern family and then you’re cast away” Glanville said. “It’s hard.”

“I didn’t expect to make the relationships I made in the house. I didn’t expect to have the love that I have for those people in there.”

Chen also asked Glanville if her words got her in trouble during the competition.

“Your mouth got you into trouble sometimes, do you think that’s why you’re sitting here?” Chen asked.

“Yes.”

“So, why didn’t you change anything,” Chen pressed on.

“I’m 45,” Glanville said. “If I could change and think before I speak, I would’ve done it by now, trust me, I’ve tried it just hasn’t happened.”

Along with Glanville, James Maslow was eliminated from the competition as part of a double elimination episode.

Glanville and Maslow joins Shannon Elizabeth, Metta World Peace, Keisha Pulliam Knight and Chuck Liddell who were previously eliminated and will return to the show for the finale vote.

Celebrity Big Brother will air an episode Saturday at 8 p.m. ET before the finale Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.