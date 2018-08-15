‘Celebrity Big Brother’: [Spoiler] Leaves the House First During Friday’s Episode

Celebrity Big Brother said goodbye to another celebrity during Friday’s episode — with one more celebrity heading out before the end of the hour.

At the top of the show, reality star Brandi Glanville and beauty queen Ariadna Gutiérrez were on the chopping block, with Head of Household Mark McGrath and his alliance gunning for Glanville to leave next.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things don’t always go as planned at the Big Brother house however, as the veto competition determined the real people in the chopping block.

During the episode, host Julie Chen revealed to the guests the fact that two of them would be evicted from the house during the episode.

Later, Glanville lashed out at James Maslow and Marisa Jaret Winokur for allowing her to be on the chopping block for the second time. Winokur revealed that her original plan if she won the veto was to save Gutiérrez, put Omarosa Manigault on the block, and then evict her. But after Glanville’s meltdown, everything changed.

“Nothing can save Brandi now,” Winokur said.

After a veto competition testing the contestants matching abilities, Manigault threw the game on purpose — continuing her strategy to throw the games until the finale.

In the end, Gutiérrez proved victorious and got the power to save herself from elimination. With that twist, McGrath had to pick another hous eguest to put on the chopping block, ensuring Glanville would be eliminated during the vote.

McGrath chooses to nominate Jaret-Winokur for the chopping block.

During the live elimination, the contestants chose to eliminate Glanville first.

Glanville joins Shannon Elizabeth, Metta World Peace, Keisha Pulliam Knight and Chuck Liddell who were previously eliminated and will return to the show for the finale vote.

James Maslow was also eliminated during Friday’s episode after a live Head of Household, veto and second elimination.

Celebrity Big Brother will air an episode Saturday at 8 p.m. ET before the finale episode Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.