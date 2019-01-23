‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star Anthony Scaramucci on President Donald Trump: ‘I Think the Swamp May Not Have a Drain’

The Mooch is loose! Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci opened up about his time working for President Donald Trump on Celebrity Big Brother for the first time.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality show’s second season, Scaramucci and comedian Tom Green, who appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, found themselves discussing their feelings about Trump after having worked for him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked if he would consider working for Trump after being unceremoniously fired after just 10 days, Scaramucci replied, “If I’m really being totally objective, there’s no chance I would get invited back, because [I’m] not really a politician. He’s surrounded by politicians; he’s surrounded by Washington operatives, so they really don’t want people from his neck of the wood around.”

Green joked of his co-star’s past, “I love Anthony. He is savvy, intelligent, and we have something in common that very few people can say—we were fired by the president, and in similar fashion.”

“He was surrounded by a cast of dark forces like Steve Bannon and Sean Spicer,” he continued. “In my cast, I had a shadowy cast of characters as well, like Khloé Kardashian and Andrew Dice Clay.”

When Green asked the former White House employee if he thought Trump was “draining the swamp” well, the Mooch replied, “I think the swamp may not have a drain.”

He continued, “The strength of the economy is actually very good, the government is actually holding it back and making it worse on people. …You have this acrimony between the parties; you can’t get anything done!”

In the end, Green washed his hands of the issue, joking, “I’m Canadian. This is not my problem.”

The new season of Celebrity Big Brother will air over 13 episodes, with the finale airing on Feb. 13.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS