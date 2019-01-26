‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Announces First Evicted Celebrity Houseguest

Celebrity Big Brother‘s first eviction of the season was as dramatic as possible.

Following Former White House Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci’s twisty exit, the CBS reality competition series said goodbye to Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett near the end of Friday’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode flashed back to the moments after the veto meeting, with many houseguests confused as which alliances were crumbling before the first eviction.

Before the live eviction took place, host Julie Chen shocked the houseguests with another huge twist that ended with Scaramucci leaving the house. After introducing the Celebrity Breaking News — a twist that could lead to changes in the game quickly.

In the first breaking news alert, Scaramucci revealed that he was a decoy houseguest from the start and that his exit set off a second veto competition for the week, and Kandi Burruss was picked as his replacement on the chopping block.

The second veto competition consisted a memory game related to everything that Scaramucci had said while at the Big Brother house. In the end, OJ Simpson trial witness Kato Kaelin won the power of veto.

After the competition, Kaelin kept with promise and took comedian Tom Green out of the chopping block. With that, Head of Household Ryan Lochte decided to put up Joey Lawrence, choosing not to betray his friend Lolo Jones.

After the twist-filled episode, houseguests ended up voting 0-1-6 to eliminate Bennett.

Bennett was the first houseguest to end up on the chopping block following a surprising twist during Monday’s season premiere episode. After winning the first competition as part of a team with Olympian Ryan Lochte, they were then forced to compete against each other in Tuesday’s installment.

Lochte’s victory resulted in him being named the first Head of Household of the season, while Bennett became an automatic addition to the chopping block. Lochte then chose Scaramucci and Green up for eviction.

Wednesday’s episode showed the tense-filled Power of Veto competition, which saw retired NFL player Ricky Williams come out victorious at the end of the night. Despite some conversations with houseguests, including Lochte attempting to convince Williams to use the veto in order to blindside Olympian Lolo Jones.

In the end, Williams decided to leave the nominations as is, ensuring he had no blood on his hands ahead of the first eviction.

Will you miss the first evicted celebrity houseguest? Celebrity Big Brother returns with a new episode Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.