CBS Reveals Big ‘Survivor’ Finale Change

Survivor is bringing a major change to the Season 47 endgame. After 46 seasons of three-hour finales dating back to 2000, the CBS competition series will be splitting the Survivor 47 finale into two parts spread out over two weeks, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Part one of the season finale will air on Wednesday, Dec. 11 on CBS from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, with the second half airing the following week on Dec. 18 at the same time. Immediately following the crowning of the Season 47 winner, Jeff Probst will host the typical after-show featuring the finalists and the jury that was filmed right after the reading of the votes.

Survivor has gradually been increasing its airtime since the actors’ and writers’ strikes in 2023. Going from 60-minute to 90-minute episodes that year, the show never returned to its original hour-long runtime, even dropping an occasional two-hour episode into the seasons.

Still in the running for the $1 million prize and title of Sole Survivor in Season 47 are Genevieve Mushaluk, Gabe Ortis, Teeny Chirichillo, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Kyle Ostwald and Sue Smey.

Survivor is also quickly approaching its landmark 50th season, which is set to film in spring 2025. While Season 40 of the beloved show brought back previous champions for a Winners at War edition, Probst had a different idea looking ahead to Survivor 50.

“We want players who are also excited to be on it,” the host told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Nov. 12. “This is not Winners at War. It doesn’t mean we don’t want players who are going to play hard. Of course we do. But it means we’re also big-picture trying to celebrate 25 years, and that means joyful players who are in a good mood and want to play. We’re not looking for disgruntled players looking to settle a score. We’re looking for players who want a second chance, who have something to prove to themselves.”

“So how do you do that in a way that’s fun, that includes the fans, that has the players that all the fans want to see, and will still give you the opportunity for another great season of Survivor?” Probst asked. “So celebration is the first word, and that equals joy. I’m looking for those moments that are going to be really fun and really funny.”

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.