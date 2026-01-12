CBS Reality TV Alum Reveals Death of Husband

A member of the Big Brother family has suffered a devastating loss. Season 8 alum Jessica Hughbanks Brokaw revealed that her husband, Matt Brokaw, has died.

The revelation came on December 29. She posted the obituary for Brokaw on her Facebook page, writing: “Our hearts are broken but we know that he is in Heaven now with no more pain.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brokaw died two days before the post was made public on December 27, 2025. He was 50 years old at the time of his death. The obituary notes that he died “after a courageous battle with Esophageal and Gastric cancer.”

“Matt was a devoted husband, proud father, and loyal friend,” the obituary read. Outside of his dedicated life to his family, he was devoted to his work as well. With a career in sports management, the obituary notes “where he was respected for his hard work and dedication.” He worked with the Wichita Thunder Hockey Team in Kansas for 25 years.

More than anything, the obituary notes that his “great joy in life was being a dad, and he never missed a chance to support, encourage, and celebrate his children.”

On Big Brother, Jessica began a romantic relationship with fellow teammate Eric Stein. Their romance lasted for a decade outside of the house, one of the longest relationships in the show’s history.

She and Matt wed in 2012. They share two children, Max and Cam.

Another Big Brother alum died in December on Christmas Day. Season 27 standout Mickey Lee tragically passed at the age 35 due to multiple cardiac arrests from flu complications. She was beloved for her work in Atlanta, exposing the culture of the bustling city. She’d been in ICU for multiple days before her sudden passing. Her family initially announced her medical crisis, noting her road to recovery was expected to be long in a GoFundMe.