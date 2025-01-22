Hollywood Squares’ debut is continuing to prove to be a unique one. After the reboot’s premiere was delayed by a week because of the Los Angeles wildfires, Deadline reports that CBS is changing up the show’s timeslot beginning Jan. 29. Instead of rounding out Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET, Hollywood Squares will instead kick off the night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by The Price Is Right At Night at 9 p.m. ET, with Raid the Cage taking over the reboot’s former slot.

A reason for the change in the schedule is unknown, but it’s possible CBS wants more people to tune in to Hollywood Squares. Since this is the second change for the series, one can only hope that this is it for the series, aside from Feb. 5, when the special Super Bowl Greatest Commercials will air. The regular Wednesday night game show schedule will resume the following week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Co-Host Nate Burleson. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hosted by NFL analyst and CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and starring Drew Barrymore as the center square, Hollywood Squares is a classic game show “in which two contestants play tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes. The ‘board’ for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants. The celebrities are asked questions, and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game.”

Hollywood Squares has been around since 1965, with numerous iterations over the years. As for the new one, celebrities appearing include Jay Leno, Whitney Cummings, Nelly, Patton Oswalt, Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Jeff Dunham, Max Greenfield, and Rita Moreno, among others. Hollywood Squares just premiered but it’s already been memorable and will continue to be memorable, and not just because of who’s appearing on it.

Wednesday nights might have belonged to reality television in the fall, but for midseason, it belongs to game shows. CBS seems to be going all out for the game show takeover with a mix of old and new, and even with the change in the schedule, it will still be a fun night to look forward to. Hollywood Squares will settle into the 8 p.m. ET slot on Wednesdays beginning on Jan. 29 only on CBS and streaming the next day on Paramount+.