CBS Addresses ‘Big Brother’ Racism, Sexual Harassment Accusation Scandals

CBS is condemning the actions of several Big Brother houseguests after accusations of sexual harassment and racism made headlines earlier this week.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a rep for the reality show’s network said, “Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone.”

They continued: “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

Fans of Big Brother were horrified when the livefeeds that show life in the house captured JC Mounduix trying to place an ice cream scooper in or around the genitals of Kaycee Clark, Kaitlyn Herman and Tyler Crispen, at one point telling Clark to open her vagina because it “feels good.”

Tuesday, Mounduix confided to Angie “Rockstar” Lantry that executive producer Alison Grodner had spoken with him about toning down his sexual behavior and discussions, which is likely one of the conversations referenced in CBS’ statement.

TMZ was first to report that he also captured on camera trying to touch Clark and Crispen with the scooper in their genitals, even after Crispen said, “no.”

The same day, contestants Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans were accused of making racist comments.

While talking about getting a tan in the house’s backyard, the two implied they needed to get out of the sun before their skin got any darker.

“My stomach is as dark as Bay,” Swindler said, referring to their fellow houseguest Bayleigh Dayton, who is black.

“I know. I’m looking ghetto here with the skin coloration,” Rummans responded.

Swindler added that she can’t be out in the sun for more than two days, as “I will change ethnicities.”

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming