Cause of ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Hospitalization Reported to Be Assault

News surfaced that Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was hospitalized Saturday, Oct. 13, with a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office source in North Carolina telling Us Weekly that authorities responded to an assault call at the home she shares with husband David Eason.

The department’s 911 chief operations officer told the magazine that a woman called 911 shortly before 10 p.m. about an alleged assault at Evan’s and Eason’s home. An ambulance was reportedly initially requested but then canceled, as Evans ultimately rode to the hospital by a car.

Responding officers from the Columbus County Sheriff’s office reportedly “advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take” before she was transported to the hospital. No arrested were made and no incident or police report was filed.

A representative for Evans told PEOPLE that Evans was reportedly hosting friends for a bonfire on her property and that she “ended up tripping and falling by the fire.”

The Ashley reports that Evans was not filming for Teen Mom 2 at the time of her hospitalization, but that she reportedly filmed for the MTV series the next day with her mother, Barbara.

“The MTV crew had no clue what had gone down the night before,” the source told The Ashley.

The 26-year-old mom of three appears to have deleted her Twitter account amid the news, but her Instagram remains active.

Last week, she underwent two sinus surgeries to correct her deviated septum and to help facilitate better breathing in her nose. Before deleting her Twitter account, Evans wrote that she had a septoplasty and a balloon sinusplasty. The first corrected her deviated septum and the second opened up blocked sinus passages to help drain built-up mucus.

She refuted claims that she had undergone plastic surgery, writing that the procedures were performed by an ear, nose and throat doctor. She wrote that the recovery was “rough” but that she was looking forward to the new benefits her surgery offered.

“But today I got my nose splints out and this is a miracle!!!!!! I’ve never smelled or tasted food this great in my life,” she wrote on Tuesday.

“I recommend it to be able to breathe again but it is EXTREMELY painful. I woke up dying in pain. Bad headaches for days and coughing up crazy things,” she added in another tweet.

Evans and Eason married in 2015 and share daughter Ensley. Evans is also mom to son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith as well as son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.

Eason was fired by MTV earlier this year after posting a series of homophobic and transphobic tweets. He continues to be a controversial figure on social media.