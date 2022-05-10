'Catfish: The TV Show': See Max Joseph's Return in Exclusive Sneak Peek of All-New Episodes

✖

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are back to track down online cons in brand new episodes of Catfish: The TV Show – and they have a little help from a familiar face. For the first time in four years, former co-host Max Joseph returns for a special guest appearance in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the MTV series' new episodes, premiering Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

"I'm helping you guys get off to a good start," Joseph tells Schulman and Crawford after making his grand entrance at what looks like a surprise party. Joseph previously acted as Schulman's longtime co-host on Catfish until his announcement in 2018 that he would be leaving the show to focus on filmmaking.

"Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish," he wrote on social media at the time. "Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I've learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes." When Crawford joined the show as Schulman's co-host in 2019, she joked on Twitter, "Stop asking where @maxjoseph is. I told you – I tied him up and I'm holding him hostage in my broom closet. I don't want to have to keep addressing this. It's upsetting me and my homegirl!"

The Catfish hosts will need all the help they can get as they take on cases from all over the country to see just how deep catfishing goes in 2022, with reveals the promo teases are "more surprising than ever." The sneak peek continues, "One show has been catching scammers before anyone else. ...'Cause you need the best to hunt down these cons and these swindlers." There's definitely a lot of swindling happening with these new cases, as Schulman teases not only a "serial catfish" coming this season but someone who is married with a daughter.

"The all-new episodes of Catfish are full of many new surprises not seen in previous seasons, from small-town elusive crushes to mysterious international pop stars," the show promises, "love hangs in the balance around every turn!" All-new episodes of Catfish: The TV Show premiere Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.